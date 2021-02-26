NYC steakhouse stunt: A wax Don Draper hanging at the bar

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a promotion that could be straight out of the “Mad Men” Don Draper playbook. The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in New York City has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures, including Jon Hamm in Draper mode, mingle with patrons on Friday to promote the easing on of indoor dining restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. The gimmick coincides with a recent decision by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand indoor dining in the city to 35% from 25% in response to a downturn in coronavirus infections. In business for more than 130 years, Peter Luger will keep the mannequins until Monday.