NYC schools chancellor exits, citing virus’ personal toll

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s school chancellor announced Friday that he is resigning, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s personal toll on his family. Chancellor Richard Carranza, who has spent only a year in the job, said he has lost 11 family members and friends to the virus and needed time to grieve. He said that he felt the city’s public school system, with around 1 million students, was stable enough to handle a leadership change. Carranza will be replaced by Meisha Porter, an executive superintendent who oversees school districts in the Bronx. She would be the first Black woman to lead the school system.