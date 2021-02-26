Mansion in Merrill gets digitally preserved

MERRILL,Wis. (WAOW)--The Historic TB Scott Mansion in Merrill will be digitally preserved thanks to the generosity of the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation.

The building is being torn down as part of a sale between Ascension Medical Group and Aspirus Hospital. Though many Merrill residents voiced their complaints about the building being removed, there was no money to be found to move or renovate the building to be safe enough for use.

On Saturday, the exterior of the building will be scanned to create a 3-D tour that interested parties can view using Virtual Reality goggles.

The scan will allow viewers to feel as if they are walking around the building and provide learning opportunities for architects and those in school for architecture to learn about Victorian style buildings.

The Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation was contacted by a Merrill resident and will be paying for the scanning services.