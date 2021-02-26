Man gets nearly 20 years for Colorado synagogue bomb plot

DENVER (AP) — A man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on Friday for plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue last year, by a judge who described the case as “dripping with Nazism and supremacy.” Judge Raymond P. Moore set the 235-month sentence for Richard Holzer and imposed a 15-year term of supervised release. Moore expressed harsh criticism of Holzer’s statements to undercover agents and social media accounts — describing Holzer’s life as filled with violent and hateful imagery. In October, Holzer pleaded guilty to attempting to stop people from exercising their religion with an explosive and attempting to destroy a building used in interstate commerce.