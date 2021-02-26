Lake Mills advance to Division 3 Final

OSHKOSH, WI — In a fast-paced game with two highly motivated teams, only one winner moves on to play Aquinas in the Division 3 Championship game.

Both teams started off efficient, committing little turnovers.

Lake Mills managed to get the lead to as much as 12 points with a last-second floater from Juliana Wagner to end the half.

Howards Grove would end the half scoreless for nearly three minutes.

At the end of the first half, the L-Cats led the Tigers 40-28 with the second unit scoring 17 points off the bench.

The Tigers would cut into the L-Cats’ lead to as low as one, with over nine minutes left in the game. Eventually getting the lead back to three with over eight minutes left.

Howards Grove Leah Parnitzke would leave the game due to an ankle injury.

Momentum would ultimately end for the Tigers as the L-Cats would go on to win 70-60.

The Tigers, Mackenzie Holzwart led all players in scoring with 30 points on 11 for 22 shooting.

Jade Pitta of Lake Mills led her team in scoring with 19 points.

L-Cats will face Aquinas in the Division 3 Championship Friday at 8:15 p.m.

