Judge approves $650M Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco has approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging without the permission of its users. U.S. District Judge James Donato approved the deal Friday in a class-action lawsuit that claimed the California-based social media giant violated an Illinois biometric privacy law. Nearly 1.6 million Illinois residents will receive money. The judge called it one of the largest settlements ever for a privacy violation. Facebook says the settlement is in the best interest of its community and shareholders.