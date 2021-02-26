Johnson & Johnson vaccine could speed up immunization

(WAOW) -- Another vaccine is joining the healthcare arsenal. Officials say it's a promising step forward in the immunization process.

"This timeline might be shorter when a 3rd vaccine enters our pipeline," said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

For the area health systems on the front lines of the vaccination process, the impact is great. Marshfield Clinic has more than 32,000 people on the waitlist for a vaccine.

"That simply means that we have more vaccine for our patients and our communities. So it'll be extremely helpful," said Tammy Simon, Vice President of Quality Improvement and Patient Safety at Marshfield Clinic.

FDA analysis of the vaccine's clinical trials showed it was less effective than Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services say that shouldn't be a deal breaker for people.

"It's a race against the variant, and the quicker we do that and the quicker we bring the transmission down, it doesn't really matter if numbers are 70% or 90%, you'll be well protected," said Van Dijk.

She said the benefits far outweigh any possible shortcomings.

The vaccine is 86% effective against severe forms of the disease, meaning more protection against hospitalization and death.

It's only one dose, and doesn't require special storage. Officials say this will all help in getting people immunized faster.

"That will allow us to store the vaccine in multiple locations throughout Marshfield Clinic Health System," Simon said.

As Wisconsin teachers become eligible starting Monday, officials say extra doses will help get more vaccines in arms.

"This increasing supply is why it is important to continue to add more people to our eligible populations," Van Dijk said.