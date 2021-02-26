Japan partly ending pandemic emergency, keeps it for Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — A state of emergency that was set up to curb the coronavirus in Japan will be lifted in six urban areas this weekend while staying in the Tokyo area for another week. The government minister in charge of pandemic measures told a government panel about the changes, though the official decision hasn’t been announced. The state of emergency began in January and centered around asking restaurants, bars and other businesses to close at 8 p.m. Japan has never had a lockdown, but has managed to keep infections relatively low, compared to other developed countries. Partially lifting the emergency, and just a week early, underlines Japan’s eagerness to keep the economy going.