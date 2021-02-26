Germany’s Birkenstock selling majority stake to investors

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Birkenstock, known for its upmarket sandals, says it is selling a majority stake to private equity firm L Catteron and affiliates including Financière Agache, the family investment company of French billionaire Bernard Arnault. Birkenstock didn’t disclose the price or further details of the agreement on Friday, citing confidentiality agreements between the Birkenstock Group and the other parties. It said the transaction is “subject to the usual antitrust audits.” Birkenstock has about 3,000 employees. The family-owned company said that bringing in new shareholders “is the next logical step for Birkenstock to facilitate further strong growth in future growth markets such as China and India.”