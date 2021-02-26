German radio station apologizes for comment on K-pop’s BTS

BERLIN (AP) — A Bavarian radio station is apologizing for a host’s comments comparing popular South Korean K-pop band BTS to the coronavirus, saying his choice of words had gone too far but was in no way meant to be “hurtful or racist.” The statement Friday came after legions of fans accused the station’s Matthias Matuschik of racism for his comments on the band’s cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You,” taking to social media with the hashtag #Bayern3Racist and #Bayern3Apologize. The uproar came after Matuschik made comments deriding BTS’s version of the song, describing the band as “some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well.”