Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential efforts by Donald Trump to influence last year’s general election is urging people to be patient. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Associated Press this week that she’s in “no rush.” Willis says she’s looking into a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump urged him to “find” votes. She also says she has questions about a call U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham made to Raffensperger, as well as the sudden departure of a top federal prosecutor. Willis says she’s not sure where the investigation will go or how long it will take.