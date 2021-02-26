From reggaeton to Hollywood: Nicky Jam dreams of his star

NEW YORK (AP) — As a musician, Nicky Jam has received accolades including honors at the Latin Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, but nothing would make the reggaeton star happier than having a star with his name in the Walk of Fame. It’s something he considers plausible now that he’s been developing his acting career, appearing in productions like “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” and “Bad Boys for Life.” He’s now performed his first animated role, Butch, in the new “Tom & Jerry” film. Set in New York City, “Tom & Jerry” combines real sets and actors with animated characters in the adaptation of the Hanna-Barbera classic.