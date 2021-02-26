Former king pays 4.4 million euros to Spanish tax agency

MADRID (AP) — Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I has paid close to 4.4 million euros ($5.33 million) to the country’s tax authorities, his latest attempt to regularize past undeclared income. The 83-year-old former monarch has been living abroad for more than half a year after media revealed fresh allegations of financial misdoings. He already filed for settlement for another tax debt in December for covert donations made to him between 2016 and 2018. Juan Carlos is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland for possible financial wrongdoing. He has been photographed in a luxurious hotel in the United Arab Emirates where Spanish media say he’s living as a guest of Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.