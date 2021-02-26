Emergency calls continue to rise but EMS staff are struggling to keep up

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- When you are in need of help seconds matter but those seconds can turn into minutes if help can't get to you on time.

"We had a call two houses next to our building and it was a small child that was in cardiac arrest that was a very close call ," said Battalion Chief John Lauer with the South Area Fire District.

That night Lauer was on duty by himself responding to a call in Mosinee, almost 20 minutes away, it is one of the harsh realities of being short staffed.

"With an increase in calls we aren't seeing an increase in staffing," Lauer said.

At SAFER they currently have seven people on staff per shift, but during a fire four people are out on that call which leaves just three for medical or other fire calls.

When you have back to back medical calls that makes it impossible to respond quickly.

Lauer said help will come they just can't guarantee when.

"If someone calls for help they will get the help but if we get overwhelmed with calls we rely on cooperation of other fire departments," he said.

However, that could mean longer response times since other departments could be even further away.

Lauer said years ago there would be up to 100 applications waiting to joining the department and now there is hardly any.

"It takes a unique personality to do this job we see a lot of bad things and we see a lot of good things," Lauer said.

So far this year they have responded to 518 calls.

SAFER is always recruiting, the requirements are that you need to be 18 years old and be willing to do EMS and fire fighting training.