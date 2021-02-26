Dutch appeals court upholds legal basis for virus curfew

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has ruled that the government was entitled to use an emergency law to underpin its coronavirus curfew. The ruling Friday overturned a judge’s decision earlier this month that the government overstepped its legal powers. The ruling is a clear victory for the government over a group that opposes the lockdown. The appeals court also said that the 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. curfew introduced on Jan. 23 was a proportional measure to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The outcome will have little effect on the government’s attempts to rein in the virus as it rushed fresh legislation through parliament to empower the curfew after a judge banned the measure, which sparked rioting when it was initially introduced.