Court documents allege self defense in Plover shooting

(WAOW) -- Court documents reveal new allegations into a shooting in Plover.

Early February, investigators say Benjamin Smith and Zachary Deyo went into a home uninvited and demanded money.

Police say Deyo had a gun and Smith had a baseball bat at the time. Three people were reportedly inside the trailer home.

One of the people inside allegedly shot both Deyo and Smith after they claimed they were attacked and felt their lives were in danger.

Deyo was found dead at the scene from the gunshot wound.

Smith is in jail after being released from the hospital Feb. 25. Smith is facing 10 felony charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Police say noone else has been charged in connection to the shooting.