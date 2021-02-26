California to spend $28M to help arriving asylum-seekers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California is freeing up as much as $28 million to help immigrants arriving from Mexico and being released in the U.S. until their court dates. It marks a sharp contrast with other border states that have emerged as foes of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. The funding comes as Biden unwinds former President Donald Trump’s policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico until their court hearings. It will pay for hotel rooms for immigrants to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic before going to their final destinations throughout the U.S. The state will fund health services for the short stays, including COVID-19 testing.