Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian media report that a Boeing 777 made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours on Friday after a pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot of the Hong Kong-Madrid flight reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. The plane landed safely and no one was injured, the report said. Earlier this month, a Boeing 777 operated by United Airlines had to make an emergency landing in Denver after one of its engines blew apart, spewing huge chunks of wreckage that landed in neighborhoods and sports fields.