Assumption girls win state championship, along with sectional boys scores
The Assumption Royals girls basketball team completed a magical postseason run with a win in the division five girls state championship. Here are the scores from both teams from their two games Thursday, along with the scores from the boys sectional playoffs,
GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE SEMI-FINALS
Three Lakes 51 Blackhawk 48
Assumption 46 McDonell Central 43
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Assumption 55 Three Lakes 48
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Rice Lake 52 Medford 51
- Saint Croix Central 70 Neillsville 34
- Wrightstown 72 Witt-Birn 44
- Edgar 54 Hurley 36
- Blair-Taylor 61 Iola-Scandinavia 57
- Gresham 75 Prentice 55
- Wauzeka-Steuben 55 Port Edwards 47