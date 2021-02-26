Stocks mostly higher as tech rise; bond yields decline

Stocks were mostly higher in early trading Friday as technology companies, which had been beaten down in recent days, started to recover. Investors continued to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were declining, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. Bond yields were easing off of their multi-week climb, which was helping out the stock market. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.47%, down from its earlier highs. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook shares were all up 1% or more in early trading.