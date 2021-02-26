Aquinas hits three-pointers in semifinal win over Westfield

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) – The Aquinas Girls Basketball team brought in the only undefeated record into the Division 3 tournament this season.

After winning titles in Division 4 in 2018 and 2019, Aquinas looked to add one more in 2020. The cancellation of the tournament due to the pandemic ended that bid.

Between now and today, they moved up one division but still made it back to the state tournament for the fifth straight year.

Westfield made their first trip to the state tournament in the school’s history on Friday.

That was what the two teams brought to the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Alaina Bagniefski got things started with a steal at mid-court and took it in for the layup to give Aquinas a quick 2-0 lead.

Carly Drew came right back for Westfield to drop a three for their first lead of the game.

It was the three-point shot that put Aquinas out in front. Three straight threes from Bri Bahr midway through the half helped put Aquinas out in front. Two threes from Jacy Weisbrod gave the Blugolds a 39-21 halftime lead.

In what would be good stats for an entire game for many players, Weisbrod was 8-10 from the field with four three-point hoops. She ended the first half with 20 points.

The Blugolds kept up their scoring pace to start the second half by going on a 13-2 run to open up a 30 point lead over the Pioneers.

Westfield wasn’t able to make much headway against the Aquinas lead.

The final score was Aquinas defeating Westfield 69-45.

Weisbrod finished the game with 31 points on 12 for 16 shooting. She knocked down seven three-point buckets in the game, a state record. Macy Donarski had 14 also for the Blugolds. Bri Bahr had 9.

Three players for Westfield scored in double figures Friday morning. Brandi Lentz had 15, Nadia Hoffa added 12, and Carly Drew had 11.

Aquinas takes on the winner of the Lake Mills vs. Howards Grove game which happens later Friday afternoon.

The championship game is tonight at 8:15 p.m. on WXOW.