Airline CEOs, Biden officials consider green-fuel breaks

Airline officials are talking to the Biden administration about support for incentives to use cleaner fuels for airplanes. Leaders of several of the largest U.S. passenger and cargo airlines held an online meeting Friday with White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The White House says administration officials are optimistic after hearing airline CEOs talk about efforts to combat climate change. The president of the trade group Airlines for America says the carriers want to be part of the solution to climate change. Airplanes account for a small but fast-growing share of emissions that cause climate change.