Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ among finalists for Lukas book prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Isabel Wilkerson’s exploration of racism in the United States, “Caste,” and an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X are among this year’s nominees for awards presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project. The project is based at Columbia University’s journalism school and is named for the late investigative journalist. It also announced nominees for the Mark Lynton History Prize and the Lukas awards for works in progress. The project says the awards honor literary grace and commitment to serious research and social concern. Winners of the Lukas Book Prize and Lyndon history prize each receive $10,000. The project gives two work-in-progress awards, each worth $25,000.