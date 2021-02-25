Wausau Public Works Department is trying to tackle pot hole issues as temperatures warm up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — We have all been there, you drive over a pothole and you know it was a bad one, sometimes it even leaves damage.

It's an incident Wausau resident Clara Kreuger said she knows too well.

"It has been kind of a dodging any little place and even down these roads on the east sides it is pretty bad," Kreuger said.

Public Works director Eric Lindman calls it an "endless battle."

The challenges are that crews use their cold mix to fill up the potholes but as the snow melts during the day it fills up the potholes again then at night it freezes which pushes the cold mix out.

"We try to blow out and heat up the holes and get as much water out before they put the mix in trying to keep the water out because it does the most damage," said Lindman.

The potholes are one issue, but the city is also dealing with cracking on the roads which is leaving drivers with a bumpy ride.

"You are going to hit one which ever side of the road you go on so even small patches would be super helpful for people on this side of town," Kruger said.

"We are going to put it in in some of these that get really bad and then by spring it pops out and we have to do it again with hot mix," Lindman said.

Lindman said the average cost of their cold mix is $18,000 per season.

Lindman also said drivers are the best eyes out there so if you see a pothole that needs to be fixed make sure to call the Public Works Department at 715-261-6960.