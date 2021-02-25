United Way of Marathon County holding virtual hiring, education portal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The United Way of Marathon County will be holding a virtual hiring and education portal.

It's open for students ages 14-18 looking information about secondary education as well as seasonal, part-time, and full-time work.

Starting March 11, students can access the portal here and there is no end date.

The event open this year to students across Marathon County where in previous years it was open to students in the Wausau and D.C. Everest school districts.

"We're hoping to kind of grow it this year, because of the virtual opportunity we have the opportunity to spread it beyond that greater Wausau area," said Tara Glodowski the director of community impact and education for United Way Of Marathon County.

She says they are on track between businesses and schools to have 50 represented in the portal.

The last day for businesses and schools to register is Friday February 26 and can be done through this link.