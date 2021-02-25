India finds boat adrift with Rohingya refugees; 8 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coast guard has found a boat adrift in the Andaman Sea carrying scores of Rohingya refugees, including eight who had died. An Indian spokesperson says the boat left Bangladesh on Feb. 11 with 90 people, including 23 children, on board and its engine failed on Feb. 15. He says the coast guard found 81 people alive on the boat and provided them with food, water and medical care. One refugee was missing. Forty-seven of the passengers possessed identity cards from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees issued in Bangladesh stating they are displaced Myanmar nationals.