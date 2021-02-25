UK announces further sanctions against Myanmar generals

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced further sanctions against members of Myanmar’s military for their part in the coup that ousted the country’s elected government. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said six more generals face sanctions for serious human rights violations, in addition to 19 others previously listed by the U.K. The new round of sanctions announced Thursday targets the State Administration Council that was set up following the coup to exercise the functions of the Myanmar state. The measures immediately ban Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and the other generals from traveling to Britain. They also prevent U.K. businesses and institutions from dealing with the sanctioned officials’ funds or economic resources in Britain.