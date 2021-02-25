UK actors settle phone hacking claims with tabloid publisher

LONDON (AP) — British television presenter and writer David Walliams and “Doc Martin” star Martin Clunes are among several actors who formally settled damages with a newspaper publisher over phone hacking claims. Walliams, a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” and several others including Clunes sued Mirror Group Newspapers for illegally intercepting their voicemails. Lawyers for Walliams alleged he and his friends were targeted by the publisher from 2003 to 2010, and that 45 news articles were published as a result of intercepted voicemails and other unlawful techniques. The cases were formally settled at a High Court hearing Thursday, and the publisher issued a public apology and unspecified compensation to the actors.