Thursday’s Scores

8:51 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Division I Section 1=

Sectional Semifinal=

De Pere 62, Appleton North 49

River Falls 48, Eau Claire North 36

Division I Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Kimberly 94, Oshkosh North 63

Menomonee Falls 58, West Bend East 56

Division I Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Arrowhead 73, Kettle Moraine 61

DeForest 69, Janesville Parker 67

Division I Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Franklin 61, Burlington 52

Wauwatosa East 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 53

Division II Section 1=

Sectional Semifinal=

Onalaska 67, Altoona 42

Rice Lake 52, Medford Area 51

Division II Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Seymour 66, Ashwaubenon 63

Xavier 69, Luxemburg-Casco 67

Division II Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51

Monroe 75, Edgewood 68

Division II Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Pewaukee 99, Brown Deer 68

Wisconsin Lutheran 60, Martin Luther 54

Division III Section 1=

Sectional Semifinal=

Northwestern 80, Aquinas 52

Saint Croix Central 70, Neillsville 34

Division III Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Brillion 71, St. Mary Catholic 57

Wrightstown 72, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44

Division III Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lake Country Lutheran 89, Poynette 48

Division III Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Kiel 71

Racine St. Catherine’s 84, St. Marys Springs 46

Division IV Section 1=

Sectional Semifinal=

Clear Lake 63, Fall Creek 54

Edgar 54, Hurley 36

Division IV Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lourdes Academy 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Sheboygan Area Luth. 90, Coleman 55

Division IV Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Blair-Taylor 61, Iola-Scandinavia 57

Luther 75, Necedah 60

Division IV Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Cuba City 70, Randolph 66

The Prairie School 70, Fennimore 62

Division V Section 1=

Sectional Semifinal=

Turtle Lake 54, Northwood 49

Division V Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Gresham Community 75, Prentice 55

Division V Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Royall 51, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Port Edwards 47

Division V Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Hustisford 82, Stockbridge 28

Monticello 59, Shullsburg 54, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Division 5=

State Semifinal=

Assumption 46, McDonell Central 43

Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48

Division V=

State Championship=

Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48

