Split Cyprus’ president hails U.N. bid to resume peace talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Greek Cypriot president of ethnically divided Cyprus says he’ll attend a United Nations-hosted meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in April with “full political will” to get dormant peace talks up and running again. Nicos Anastasiades expressed in a statement on Thursday his “strong determination” to try and find common ground with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar when they meet in Geneva, Switzerland on Apr. 27-29. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host the informal meeting that will bring together the two leaders as well as the foreign ministers of Cyprus’ “guarantors” — Greece, Turkey and Britain. A peace deal that has remained elusive since Cyprus was divided by war in 1974.