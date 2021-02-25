SPECIAL REPORT: The struggles of keeping loved ones apart during COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The past year has been tough on many, including the residents at Stone Crest, a dementia care facility. They went periods of time without seeing their loved ones during the pandemic.

Now, when they do see family or friends, they have to keep their distance.

Don and Janet Abel have been together for almost 60 years.

"I could still picture this, I was a senior in high school and she was a junior. I saw her walking down the hall and I looked and she's walking away and I said 'you know I think I am going to get that gal to go out with me,'" Don said.

The high school sweethearts have been side-by-side ever since, that is until COVID-19 hit.

"This has been our biggest hurdle," Don said.

Even though his wife Janet has been at Stone Crest for a couple of years now, Don visited her everyday until COVID-19 changed everything.

When the building went on lockdown, Don was only able to see Janet through a glass door.

"I couldn't come in, I couldn't feed her, I couldn't do anything. My heart was more than lonely, I was fearful," Don said.

His wife Janet is now in hospice, which allows Don to visit her again in her room as a compassionate care visit.

"It is a difficult life for me but it is more difficult for her," he said.

"It was really hard and I think it was especially hard on Janet not having her husband her every day because he was here seven days non-stop," said Alyssa Michaelson a certified nursing assistant at Stone Crest.

Michaelson has been by the resident's side throughout the pandemic and stepped into numerous roles.

"You can feel the tension, you can feel the loneliness. We just want to make sure we are their second family and there for them when they need it," Michaelson said.

So many residents have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

"It is just huge coming at you like this big iceberg," said Amy Forst the Operation's Manager at Stone Crest.

Forst said residents have to schedule visits to 45 minutes in a conference room so that it can be sanitized after.

The nursing home is doing what they can to get through these tough times, with both staff and residents stepping up to help each other.

However, the pandemic is still not keeping the Abels from showing how strong their love is.

"I have a loneliness that proceeds to the next day and the day after day she is very special we just try to make the best we can out of this situation," said Don.

Staff and residents have started to get their vaccines and hope visitations can return to normal soon.