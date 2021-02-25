S. Korea injects first shots in public vaccination campaign

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has administered its first available shots of coronavirus vaccines to people at long-term care facilities, launching a mass immunization campaign. The rollout of vaccines come at a critical time for the country, which has seen its hard-won gains against the virus get wiped out by a winter surge. More than 5,260 residents and workers at nursing homes, mental institutions and rehab centers will receive their first shots of the two-dose vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Others will get the same vaccine at long-term care hospitals. Medical workers treating COVID-19 patients will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Saturday.