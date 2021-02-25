RUNNING LIST: wolves harvested in shortened season

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The allotted time period to hunt wolves ended on Wednesday at 3 pm.

But, that doesn't mean that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has yet reported the total harvests of wolves that occurred in the season that was shortened by four days.

The DNR says hunters have up to 24 hours to register harvests. This means the number of reported harvests can increase at minimum up to 3 pm on Thursday.

As of 4 pm on Wednesday, 182 wolves were harvested. This is 63 above the statewide quota of 119.