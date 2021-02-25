Michael Somare, Papua New Guinea’s 1st prime minister, dies

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Michael Somare, a pivotal figure in Papua New Guinea’s independence and the South Pacific island nation’s first prime minister, has died. He was 84. Somare was Papua New Guinea’s longest-serving leader after it became independent of Australia in 1975. He was prime minister for 17 years during four separate periods. His daughter says he died Friday after being diagnosed with a late-stage pancreatic cancer and admitted to a hospital. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says Somare is unmatched by anyone who has come after him. The police chief warned unnamed opportunists not to take this sad day in our history to create fear and panic. Political differences can lead to violence in Papua New Guinea where elections are often accompanied by riots.