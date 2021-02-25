Italy honors slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo

ROME (AP) — Italy has paid tribute to its ambassador to Congo and his bodyguard who were killed in an attack on a U.N. convoy. The country has honored them with a state funeral that featured prayers for peace in Congo and all nations “torn by war and violence.” Cardinal Angelo De Donatis presided over the solemn funeral at the Santa Maria degli Angeli basilica. The funeral was attended by Premier Mario Draghi, top lawmakers, military officials and relatives of the young men. Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci were killed Monday north of Goma when gunmen stopped them as they travelled to a World Food Program school project. Their Congolese driver, Moustapha Milambo, was also killed in the attack.