IPFW beats Green Bay in 2OT to advance in Horizon tourney

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins matched his career high with 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly beat Green Bay 89-84 in double overtime in the Horizon League tournament. Pipkins banked in a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to force the second overtime. Purdue Fort Wayne will play top-seeded Cleveland State on March 2. Jarred Godfrey had 18 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Demetric Horton added 13 points and Deonte Billups had 12 points. PJ Pipes had 27 points for the Phoenix.