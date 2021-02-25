Indictment: militia leader pointed rifle at police in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been indicted on federal charges. Authorities say John F. Johnson, who goes by “Grandmaster Jay,” pointed a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration. He was indicted Wednesday on two federal charges. One of the charges carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Johnson was arrested at his home in December. A federal complaint says Johnson pointed an AR-style rifle with the flashlight on, which “blinded” several officers on a roof in downtown Louisville.