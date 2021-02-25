Anticipating 2021 boom, Q4 GDP revised up slightly to 4.1%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy grew at a 4.1% pace in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than first estimated, putting an end to a year in which the overall economy shrank more than it had in the past seven decades. Economists economists believe more government stimulus and accelerated vaccine distribution could lift growth in the current January-March quarter to 5% or higher. The 4.1% fourth quarter gain in the gross domestic product _ the broadest measure of economic health _ represented a slight revision from the government’s first estimate a month ago of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.