Gov. Evers announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program

(WAOW) — There's now a $322 million fund to help Wisconsinites experiencing income loss as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program Thursday morning.

It's administered by the Department of Administration (DOA) and provides direct financial assistance for rent, utility, home energy costs, and wraparound services for individuals who qualify.

“I’m proud of the efforts we’ve made through the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program to get folks the help they need so they don't have to worry about losing the roofs over their heads, and this program will build on that success,” said Gov. Evers. “While we continue working to get vaccines distributed and shots in arms as soon as we have supply, these funds will be critically important providing families the stability and support they need to get through this pandemic.”

The press release lists three points of eligibility:

Demonstrate a risk of experiencing housing instability,

Have seen income reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic,

and/or earn a household income at or below 80 percent of the county median income.

Those approved may receive up to 12 months of assistance.

The effort is funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury. More details about the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program are available here.