EXPLAINER: What were the warnings before the Capitol riot?

Capitol Police leadership had plenty of intelligence warning that armed extremists were planning to target the Capitol over President Donald Trump’s election loss, according to new testimony Thursday. But their rank-and-file officers were still left exposed against armed rioters who came within steps of lawmakers. In an appearance Thursday before a House subcommittee, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said none of the warnings forecast the mass attack that actually took place. Both Democrats and Republicans took issue with that, saying the intelligence sounded both specific and credible.