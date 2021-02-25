Explainer: Mount Etna puts on its latest spectacular show

ROME (AP) — Mount Etna, the volcano that towers over eastern Sicily, evokes superlatives. It is Europe’s most active volcano and also the continent’s largest. And the fiery, noisy show of power it puts on for days, even weeks, every so often, is super spectacular. Fortunately, Etna’s latest eruption has caused neither injuries nor evacuation so far. But each time it roars back in action, it wows onlookers and even awes geologists who spend their careers monitoring its every rumble.