Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been charged in Michigan.

John Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal.

Details about the charges were not immediately known. Nassar, a doctor at Michigan State University, was also the team’s doctor.

Geddert has insisted he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes, although some gymnasts said he forced them to see Nassar and was physically abusive.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and possessing child pornography.