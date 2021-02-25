Cat that vanished 15 years ago reunited with owner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cat that went astray about 15 years ago has been reunited with its owner. Brandy, a brown tabby, was reunited Monday afternoon with Charles, a Los Angeles man who adopted her as a 2-month-old kitten in 2005. Charles says he cried and Brandy purred in his arms. The brown tabby was found Sunday in Palmdale, about a half-hour’s drive from where Charles lives. He had changed addresses since she disappeared a few months after adoption, but he was traced through the cat’s microchip implant. Charles suspects someone had been taking care of Brandy all these years before she strayed again.