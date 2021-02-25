Boeing will pay $6.6 million to settle FAA allegations

Boeing is in more trouble with federal regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it imposed $5.4 million in civil penalties against the company for violating terms of a previous settlement in 2015. Also, Boeing has agreed to pay $1.21 million to settle two more recent enforcement cases. In those two cases, Boeing negotiated to cut the penalties by slightly more than half. Terms of the deal between Boeing and the FAA were reached in late December. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson says he has told Boeing leaders time and again to prioritize safety and comply with regulations.