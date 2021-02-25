Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after marking a solemn milestone in the pandemic, President Joe Biden is celebrating the pace of his efforts to end it. On Thursday, Biden marked the administration of the 50 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine since his swearing-in. It came days after the nation reached the devastating milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths and ahead of a meeting with the nation’s governors on plans to speed the distribution even further. Says Biden: “The more people get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to beat this pandemic.” He also noted that his administration is on course to exceed his promise of delivering 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.