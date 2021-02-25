Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans will soon be eligible for unemployment benefits under a directive issued by the Labor Department Thursday, including those who have turned down job offers because they believed the employers weren’t providing sufficient protection from the coronavirus. The measure would also expand a federal jobless aid program, established in last spring’s economic relief package, to cover workers who have lost hours or were laid off because of the pandemic. It would also cover school employees who lose jobs or work hours because of school closings.