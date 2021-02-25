As Somalia’s COVID-19 cases surge, a variant is suspected

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A resurgence of COVID-19 cases is hitting Somalia hard, straining one of the world’s most fragile health systems. Meanwhile, officials are waiting for test results to show whether a more infectious variant of the coronavirus is spreading. In the lone COVID-19 isolation center in the capital, Mogadishu, 50 people have died in the past two and a half weeks. The country’s virus infections have jumped from 4,784 to 6,549 this month alone. And yet Somalia, like most African countries, has yet to see a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, though they are expected to start arriving next month.