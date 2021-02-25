Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks outlast Pelicans 129-125

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 129-125. It was the fourth straight win for the Bucks, who finished their first half of the season in third place in the Eastern Conference. Zion Williamson scored 34 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans, who had won two straight. The Bucks won their previous three games by an average of 17.7 points. Antetokounmpo averaged 34.7 points, 15 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in those games. But Thursday’s game was tight. There were 15 ties and 23 lead changes.