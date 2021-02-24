Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 6:42AM CST until February 24 at 8:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL FOR THE

MORNING COMMUTE…

.A fast moving low pressure system located over western Lower

Michigan at 630 am will race off to the east this morning. Periods

of light snow and freezing drizzle will continue through the

morning commute before ending. The wintry precipitation will

result in hazardous travel conditions.

* WHAT…Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Less than an

inch of additional accumulation is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.