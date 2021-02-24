Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 6:42AM CST until February 24 at 8:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 6:42AM CST until February 24 at 8:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
…WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL FOR THE
MORNING COMMUTE…
.A fast moving low pressure system located over western Lower
Michigan at 630 am will race off to the east this morning. Periods
of light snow and freezing drizzle will continue through the
morning commute before ending. The wintry precipitation will
result in hazardous travel conditions.
* WHAT…Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Less than an
inch of additional accumulation is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.