Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 3:36AM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL

EARLY THIS MORNING…

.A fast moving low pressure system located over east-central

Wisconsin at 300 am will race off to the east this morning.

Periods of snow and freezing drizzle will continue through

daybreak, then diminish from west to east. The wintry

precipitation will result in hazardous travel conditions.

* WHAT…Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Around an

inch of additional accumulation is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.