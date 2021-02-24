Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 3:36AM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 3:36AM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
…WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
EARLY THIS MORNING…
.A fast moving low pressure system located over east-central
Wisconsin at 300 am will race off to the east this morning.
Periods of snow and freezing drizzle will continue through
daybreak, then diminish from west to east. The wintry
precipitation will result in hazardous travel conditions.
* WHAT…Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Around an
inch of additional accumulation is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.